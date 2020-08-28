York County has 37 additional cases linked to COVID-19, one new death

York County had 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the total to 3,269 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There was one new death reported in the county, pushing the death toll to 118.

Statewide, there were 835 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 131,991. There were 20 new deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,655. Of that, 5,175 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,488,835 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 45,835 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 81% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees, for a total of 25,395. Approximately 9,526 of the total cases are in health care workers.

