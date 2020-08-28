Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible today in York County

The National Weather Service has issued another hazardous weather outlook Friday for central Pennsylvania, including York County.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Friday’s forecast in York calls for mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 and 5 p.m. Winds will be between 5 mph and 9 mph in the morning, the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation is 70%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Showers and thunderstorms also are expected Saturday, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 90%, the weather service said.

