Bloomsburg University moves to online classes after COVID-19 cases spike

Staff Report

Bloomsburg University will move to remote instruction because 90 people have tested positive for COVID-19, PennLive.com reported.

All but one of those infected are students at the Columbia County school, while one is an employee, according to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

More:South Western confirms COVID-19 case at high school

More:Northeastern confirms intermediate school staffer has COVID-19

Students on-campus will not be required to leave their residence halls, the university said Thursday. Students who choose to return home will be reimbursed for their remaining room and board.

Bloomsburg is one of 14 schools in the PASSHE and has more than 8,000 students.

To read the PennLive.com story, click here.