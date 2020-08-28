Aerial silks instructor and performer bringing her passion to the area

Aerial silks instructor and performer Katie Edel is bringing her passion to the area.

Edel started studying aerial silks performance Oregon about 12 years ago. Her studies lead her to Seattle, Washington and Baltimore before coming back to the area to teach.

"Aerial silks is mostly relatable to a circus performance," says Edel, "you are doing a lot of tricks, a lot of complicated poses."

Two fabric 'tails' hang from an apparatus allowing the performer to climb, spin, dive and other acrobatic skills.

Edel offers her aerial silks workshop one Sunday a month at MgM Dance Studio, 241 N. Main Street, Shrewsbury. For more information about upcoming classes visit The Inversion Co. on Facebook.