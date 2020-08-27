York County's death toll hits 117 as case total hits 3,232

York County had its 117th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 43 new cases brought the case total to 3,232 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 131,156, an increase of 620 since the day prior. About 81% of patients have recovered. There were also 11 new deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 7,635.

There have been 1,471,765 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 45,467 of whom reside in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, about 5.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were also were 180,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there were 24.2 million confirmed cases and 826,700 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.