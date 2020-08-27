Tina's Greek Salads permanently closes stand at Central Market

A longstanding business in York County is permanently closing its doors after 35 years in business.

Tina's Greek Salads final day was Thursday, the company announced on its Facebook page.

While COVID-19 "hit us too hard," the Greek eatery at Central Market was also experiencing a decrease in customers before the pandemic hit.

"We have so enjoyed serving you for over 35 years and will miss terribly all of the friendships we've made," a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page reads.

Tina's Greek Salads is located at Central Market in York City, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

The owners of the restaurant declined to comment on the closing.

