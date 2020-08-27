SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tina's Greek Salads permanently closes stand at Central Market

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Tina's Greek Salads employee Michelle Grove takes an order from a customer at the Central Market stand Thursday, August, 27, 2020. She and her mother, Cindy McCoury, have worked there for 30 years. It was the last day operation for the 35-year-old business. Bill Kalina photo

A longstanding business in York County is permanently closing its doors after 35 years in business.

Tina's Greek Salads final day was Thursday, the company announced on its Facebook page.

Tina's Greek Salads employee Cindy McCoury uses a lettuce chopper at the Central Market stand Thursday, August, 27, 2020. She and her daughter, Michelle Grove, have worked there for 30 years. It was the last day operation for the 35-year-old business. Bill Kalina photo

While COVID-19 "hit us too hard," the Greek eatery at Central Market was also experiencing a decrease in customers before the pandemic hit.

"We have so enjoyed serving you for over 35 years and will miss terribly all of the friendships we've made," a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page reads. 

Tina's Greek Salads employee Michelle Grove fills an order for a customer at the Central Market stand Thursday, August, 27, 2020. She and her mother, Cindy McCoury have worked there for 30 years. It was the last day operation for the 35-year-old business. Bill Kalina photo

Tina's Greek Salads is located at Central Market in York City, 34 W. Philadelphia St. 

The owners of the restaurant declined to comment on the closing. 

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.