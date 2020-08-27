Poll: More than 60% of Pa. voters plan to vote in person

Staff Report

A new poll of Pennsylvania voters found that more than 60 percent plan to vote in person on Election Day.

According to a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College, 62% of the 681 registered voters surveyed last week said they plan to vote in person on Nov. 3.

The poll also looked at the race for president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and asked people how they would rate the performance of Gov. Tom Wolf.