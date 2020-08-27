Northeastern confirms intermediate school staffer has COVID-19

Northeastern School District's superintendent said one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at Spring Ford Intermediate School, but has not been in the building this week, Superintendent Dr. Stacey Sidle said in a message sent to parents Wednesday.

“We have been advised to notify any person who may have been exposed while in the building and advise them to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.

Thursday is the first day of school at Northeastern. The district has an in-person reopening and a cyber option.

Sidle said the state Department of Health will complete all contact tracing and will provide additional direction to both the confirmed case as well as to anyone identified as a close contact.

“Due to self-monitoring of symptoms, we were able to quickly isolate the suspected case prior to testing results, and then subsequently, to quickly quarantine any close contact once a positive result was received,” she said.

Sidle said the district will continue to monitor students and staff for any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Also on Wednesday, South Western announced the district had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

