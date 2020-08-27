Damaging wind, large hail possible today in York County

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for central Pennsylvania, including York County.

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Heat indexes also may reach 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast in York calls for mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 p.m.

The chance of precipitation is 30%, with rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the weather service said.

