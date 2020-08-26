York County has 31 new COVID-19 cases, death toll stays at 116

York County had 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the case total to 3,189 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 130,536, an increase of 501 cases over the day prior. About 81% of patients have recovered. There were also 19 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 7,624 statewide.

There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the death toll at 116.

There have been 1,457,642 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 44,983 of whom reside in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, about 5.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with a death toll of 179,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were 24 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 820,000 deaths linked to the virus.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.