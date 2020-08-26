York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance with 29 findings

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 13 to Aug. 21:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected Aug. 13

Ginmiya, 2524 Eastern Blvd., Springettsbury Township

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Cut vegetables, raw meats in marinade, ready to eat sauces, desserts etc. foods inside the walk in cooler stored open with no covering.

o Raw shell eggs stored over ready to eat foods such as heads of lettuce.

o Food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Single-use carryout containers are being used as dispensing utensils and stored in food between uses.

o Observed two cases of pot stickers stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Bulk bag of MSG stored open and directly on the floor in the dry storage area.

o Partial case of raw chicken stored uncovered directly on the floor.

o Observed cold holding, ware washing, storage and food preparation equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed wok station, fryers and cooking equipment with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Non-food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen and sushi areas are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Walk-in cooling unit floor is rusted/damaged/deteriorating and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Light shield in the storage and kitchen areas are broken/cracked.

o Ceiling tiles stained and/or missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced.

o An employee's screw capped variety beverage container was observed in cooks line on shelving over a food preparation area.

o Can opener cutting blade and ice machine deflector plate were observed to have food residue and mold like accumulation and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed old labels on food containers stored as clean.

o Floors and walls throughout the kitchen of the food facility are food/oil splattered, extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Mop sink and floor drain under shelving directly to the left of the ice machine are extremely dirty/slimy.

o Working containers in sushi area, used for storing dish cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

o A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food in the three basin sink area.

o Observed bulk rices stored uncovered in extremely unclean area and under broken light shields and subject to potential contamination.

o Bain marie hood is repaired with black tape which is not an approved repair material for food equipment.

o Par-cooked breaded meats are removed from and left out of refrigeration for extended periods of time without written documentation to verify disposition of food.

o Loose or broken door hinges observed on chest freezer directly to the right of the rear exit door.

o Interior surface of chest freezer and bain marie equipment - are cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the walk in cooling unit.

o Bain marie unit is dripping liquid condensate through doors into pans located under the unit.

o Table-mounted can opener is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively.

o Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Aug. 21

Capt. Bob’s Crabs, Red Lion

Dollar General, Manchester

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, West Manchester Township

Skytop Pizza and Grill, Dover Township

Union Fire and Hose Company, Dover

Weaver Quality Meats, Inc., Dover

Inspected Aug. 20

Clair’s Family Restaurant, Penn Township

CVS Pharmacy, Shrewsbury

Grace United Methodist Church, Shrewsbury

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Penn Township

Wendy’s, Shrewsbury

Inspected Aug. 19

3 Hogs BBQ, Hanover

3 Hogs BBQ, Jefferson

China One, Penn Township

Dollar General, Shrewsbury

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Windsor Township

Mom’s Home Cooking Catering, Jackson Township

Rock-it Pizza, Inc., Newberry Township (Follow-up inspection from July 27, when it was out of compliance)

The Winery at Wyndridge Farm, York Township

Inspected Aug. 18

Southern Branch YMCA, Shrewsbury

Subway inside Walmart, Newberry Township

Subway Newberry Commons, Newberry Township

Inspected Aug. 17

Blessing Restaurant, Hanover

Maple Lawn Farms, Fawn Township

Marcello’s Pizza, Windsor Township

Myers’ Meats & Groceries, Conewago Township

Sweet Treats, West Manchester Township

Weis Markets, York Township

Inspected Aug. 14

Bricker’s French Fries, Conewago Township

Bylers Lancaster County Stand, Springettsbury Township

Five Below, Penn Township

Harner’s Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Henry’s Ham, Springettsbury Township

Himes Family Concessions, Hellam Township

Mary Lou Fant Catering, West Manchester Township

Nunda Fruit Farms, Hanover

Oleski’s, Springettsbury Township

Racehorse Tavern, Jackson Township

Inspected Aug. 13

Rossville Beer Distributor, Warrington Township

Seven Valleys Community Fire Co., Loganville

Speedway, Fairview Township

