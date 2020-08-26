SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mosquitoes in York City, West Manchester Twp. test positive for West Nile virus

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
This 2006 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Scientists believe the species originated in Africa but came to the Americas on slave ships. It has continued to spread through shipping and airplanes. Now it's found through much of the world. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Mosquito samples taken in York City and West Manchester Township have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to officials at York County.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is now performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control, according to news release from York County issued Wednesday.

The samples were collected on Aug. 18.  

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns," the release said. "Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Residents are urged to inspect their yards and reduce clutter. They should also purchase mosquito control and repellent products, the release said.

Mosquito concerns can be reported through the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website here, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

