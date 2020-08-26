Mosquitoes in York City, West Manchester Twp. test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquito samples taken in York City and West Manchester Township have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to officials at York County.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is now performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control, according to news release from York County issued Wednesday.

The samples were collected on Aug. 18.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns," the release said. "Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Residents are urged to inspect their yards and reduce clutter. They should also purchase mosquito control and repellent products, the release said.

Mosquito concerns can be reported through the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website here, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.