York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 22 new cases

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 116 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case total also hit 3,136, an increase of 22 cases over the day prior. There have been 44,515 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 1,445,170 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 561 new cases, bringing the case total to 130,035. About 81% of patients have recovered. The state also reported 26 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,605.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 234% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, about 5.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with a death toll of 177,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were 23.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 814,000 deaths linked to the virus.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.