Hazardous weather outlook issued for York County

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for central Pennsylvania and York County on Tuesday.

Scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds 60 mph or greater, are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 92 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

