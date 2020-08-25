FEMA approves extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania on Monday was approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will provide an additional $300 per week on top of the regular unemployment benefit to those unemployed because of COVID-19.

FEMA said it will work with Gov. Tom Wolf to implement a system to make the funding available, according to a news release.

More:Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

More:First-time jobless claims fall below 1 million for the first time since March

President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the coronavirus.

Twenty-six states have now been approved to send workers the federal government's extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit.

An extra $600 per week boost on top of the regular unemployment benefit ran out for Americans nearly a month ago.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.