York City parking garages to reopen Monday with limited hours
York City parking garages are set to reopen Monday, but they will have limited hours of operation and accept only cash.
The garages will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, and hourly parking rates are posted at the garage entrances, according to a news release.
The garages have been closed since a Philadelphia man allegedly broke into York City Hall on Aug. 5 and damaged the IT servers, rending the garages inoperable. Kevin Isaiah Waller, 24, has been charged in the attack, which caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, according to police.
All validation and chaser tickets will continue to be accepted at the garages. Any monthly customer who has an issue with entering or exiting a garage should take a ticket and notify the cashier on duty, the release said.
