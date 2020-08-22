York County has two new deaths linked to COVID-19, 48 new cases

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the death toll to 114 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 3,086, an increase of 48 since the day prior. The new numbers came after WellSpan York Hospital on Friday banned most visitors due to growing COVID-19 numbers and state health officials acknowledged York County has the seventh highest positivity rate in Pennsylvania.

Statewide, there were 796 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 128,429. About 80% of positive patients have recovered. There were also 18 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,576.

There have been 1,412,124 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 43,309 of whom reside in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Saturday morning, there were 23 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 800,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — and the death toll has hit 17,000.

