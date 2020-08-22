‘Save the Post Office’ rally takes aim at postmaster general, president

More than two dozen people turned out for a “Save the Post Office” rally Saturday morning in Springettsbury Township.

The rally at the East York Post Office was one of more than 800 held nationwide by various groups to show support for the beleaguered Postal Service.

The protesters were calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of major funding cuts and mail delays, and asking Congress to “protect and save the post office from (President) Donald Trump."

“You have a postmaster general who has no prior experience with the Postal Service and he has no idea what he’s doing,” Tom Dodge, a retired post office employee from Westminster, Maryland, said Saturday. “All he has done is cut funding and made major changes since taking over in June.

"This whole thing has just turned into one big delay, one big disaster.”

There were a number of signs offering support for post office employees. Others were aimed at DeJoy's cost-cutting or at Trump’s repeated attempts to discredit the vote-by-mail system during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must act to safeguard the integrity of our mail and elections,” said Marta Peck, co-founder of Indivisible York. “These actions show Americans coming together to stand up for our essential postal system. We rely on them for medications, paychecks and more.

“This year we count on the postal system to deliver democracy, which, in York County, means handling more than 40,000 mail-in and absentee ballots.”

The rally got underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, right next to the post office in the 3400 block of Concord Road, and lasted more than an hour.

A steady group of motorists and even a few drivers in U.S. mail delivery trucks honked and gave their thumbs-up approval to the protesters as they drove past.

“I think this is good for awareness,” said Kay Krout, president of White Rose Coalition of Labor Union Women in York and Adams counties. “I think it will help the Postal Service employees feel like other people care about their situation.

“I don’t like what’s going on right now at the Postal Service. I think it’s union-busting.”

DeJoy told a Senate committee Friday he has no plans to restore mailboxes and other agency cuts since he took over, but he declared the Postal Service “is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time,” according to The Associated Press.

Some of the protesters blamed Trump for creating some of the chaos.

“I’m here to protect your vote by mail,” said Robert Sykes, of Manchester Township, who was accompanied to the rally by his wife, Anne. ‘I think what this whole thing is really all about is the election. There’s going to be some dust kicked up right now and it depends on who wins the election as to what eventually happens.

“In the event Trump wins, and that’s not my hope, but like a lot of things he talks about, he probably won’t do anything about it in the long run because this is all about self-serve, to manipulate the vote for the election.”

Pennsylvania is one of several states that has filed a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the Postal Service.

“We wanted to send a message regarding the threat to the Postal Service, and I think we did,” Peck said. “Just like other people across the country, we are saying, ‘It’s our post office and we’re defending it.’

“This is not a not a private-for-profit business. This is a service to the government. It’s written in the Constitution that there will be a Postal Service.”

Lori Burris, of Springettsbury Township, said she has friends who are veterans who haven’t been receiving their prescriptions because of the mail delays, and it’s proven to be a hardship.

“We have 330,000 veterans who get their prescriptions through the mail and this situation has it all tied up,” she said. “A lot of them are not getting their medicine they need and it’s a real shame.

“This just doesn’t seem right. We need to fix the Postal Service.”

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.