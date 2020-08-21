York County has 1 new death linked to COVID-19, 27 new cases

York County had its 112th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, while 27 additional cases pushed the total to 3,038 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 127,633, an increase of 693 cases over the day prior. About 80% of positive patients have recovered. The state also had 20 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,558.

There have been 1,399,509 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 42,885 of whom resident in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were 22.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 794,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — and the death toll has hit 174,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.