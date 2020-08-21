Investigators to resume search for missing Amish teen

Staff Report

Investigators will resume their search Saturday for a missing Amish teenager who was abducted two months ago and has not been seen since, according to LancasterOnline.com.

Authorities plan to search the Welsh Mountain area for signs of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18.

Stoltzfoos disappeared on June 21 after a church service. She was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road, between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County.

Justo Smoker, 34, has been ordered to stand trial in the kidnapping of Stoltzfoos.

