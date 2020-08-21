SUBSCRIBE NOW
Biden holds narrow edge over Trump in Pennsylvania poll

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pa., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a narrow 4-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll.

Biden, a Scranton native, leads Trump 49% to 45% in the Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll, which surveyed 416 likely voters between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17 and has a margin of error of 5.5%. 

Pennsylvania once again is considered a key battleground state in the Nov. 3 election, just as it was in 2016. 

More than half of those surveyed (53%) don’t think Trump, a Republican who toured the Scranton area Thursday, deserves to be re-elected to a second term, and 51% disapprove of his handling of the presidency  

But Biden, who accepted his party’s nomination in a speech on the final night of Democratic National Convention Thursday, was viewed more unfavorably than favorably, 46% to 39%.

Despite economic struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, only 10% of Pennsylvania’s likely voters said their financial situation was worse than before Trump took office, and 40% said their financial situation was better, according to the poll. 

As debates rage about mail-in balloting, approximately 64% of likely voters report that they intend to vote in person, 26% plan to vote by mail and 10% are unsure what method they will choose, the poll said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.