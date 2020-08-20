York County has 45 new cases linked to COVID-19, one new death

York County had 45 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, pushing the total to 3,011 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There was one new death reported in the county, pushing the death toll to 111.

Statewide, there were 791 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 126,940. There were 15 new deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,538. Of that, 5,107 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

More:York County district court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

More:August could smash record as York County COVID-19 cases spike

There have been 1,386,071 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 42,569 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 79% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees, for a total of 24,837. Approximately 9,136 of the total cases are in health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.