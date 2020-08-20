‘Let Our Kids Play in PA' rally to be held at Capitol

Staff Report

Pennsylvania parents and student athletes are planning to rally Thursday on the front steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg in an effort to make sure fall sports happen, WHTM-TV reported.

The “Let Our Kids Play in PA” rally is a nonpartisan event meant to show support for athletes and to ensure measures are put in place to keep them safe, according to organizers.

The rally is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Sports and band attire also are welcomed.

