Goodwill says donation centers full, temporarily stops collecting items

Goodwill Keystone Area, which serves a 22-county region of central and southeastern Pennsylvania, including York County, said all of its donation centers are full and it has temporarily stopped accepting items until next month.

“Because of your overwhelming support, we need to temporarily stop collecting donations until at least September 15th in order to get your items sorted and out to our stores,” the organization said on its Facebook page.

Goodwill said its stores will remain open, and it asks people to hold donations until it starts accepting them again.

The nonprofit organization said money raised from selling donated goods provides funding for people to build skills and find jobs in our community.

Earlier this year, Goodwill had to close its stores and donation centers as part of the state’s mandated requirement regarding nonessential businesses during COVID-19.

