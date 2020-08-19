York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 37 new cases

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 110 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 2,966, an increase of 37 over the day prior. There have been 42,073 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, roughly 3.1% of the total 1,368,318 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 570 additional cases, bringing the total to 126,149. About 79% of positive patients have recovered. There were also 24 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,523.

More:State lawmakers question data used to recommend PIAA sports shutdown

More:August could smash record as York County COVID-19 cases spike

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were 22.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 782,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — and the death toll has hit 172,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.