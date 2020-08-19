York City Council OKs stream contract, extends COVID-19 disaster declaration

The York City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow the city to enter into a nearly $1 million contract to bring its Poorhouse Run Stream Restoration project to life.

Lancaster County-based Flyway Excavating, Inc., was the lowest of five bidders and will handle the $957,000 beautification project that is also expected to help with stormwater and flood mitigation at the tributary that leads into Codorus Creek.

The City Council passed the resolution within a consent agenda, meaning there was no discussion. City Council President Henry Nixon did not respond Tuesday to inquiries for comment.

The project will be funded through grant funds from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, York County Stormwater Consortium and York City Park Conservancy.

The most expensive plans outlined in the contract include site excavation, cleaning, landscape planting and erosion and sedimentation pollution control.

More:August could smash record as York County COVID-19 cases spike

More:State lawmakers question data used to recommend PIAA sports shutdown

Disaster declaration: The City Council also approved an extension of the city's COVID-19 disaster declaration through Sept. 30 within the consent agenda. The disaster declaration has been in effect since March.

While mostly symbolic, the declaration puts the city in a better place to receive state and federal COVID-19 relief aid, officials have said.

Another extension was granted for a city initiative that allows open alcohol containers in certain designated areas within the city.

Also in effect through Sept. 30, the initiative's intent is to drive more city residents to support local businesses during the pandemic.

Both extensions come as York County sees an influx of cases that put August's numbers in a place to rocket beyond the records for all previous months of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, York County had 2,929 cases of COVID-19 and 108 deaths linked to the disease.

Statewide, there were 125,579 cases and 7,499 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.