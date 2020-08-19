Hill-Evans announces $4.5 million for low-income housing, domestic violence shelters

Seven York City-based organizations focusing on low-income housing initiatives and domestic violence shelters on Monday received more than $4.5 million in state and federal aid.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, procured the funding that was approved by the board of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and funded through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement.

"These funds are crucial to keep these nonprofit services running and to keep up with demand during these difficult times," Hill-Evans said Monday in a news release.

The following organizations received funding:

Homes at Thackston Park II: Received a total of $4 million in grants and tax credits to construct 17 buildings, which will provide 30 total Section 8 housing units.

Community Progress Council: Received $31,710 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund to help prevent foreclosure on seniors 62 years old and older who are delinquent on taxes.

York City Community of Hope: Received $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund for financial support for families living in the Hannah Penn neighborhood.

York YMCA : Received $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund to pay for renovations to the 24-hour emergency shelter.

Bell Socialization Services: Received $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund for The Next Door Program.

Valley Youth House: Received $21,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund for aid to bolster emergency transitional housing, rental assistance and other programs.

York Habitat for Humanity: Received $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund to construct six new homes for low- and moderate-income families in York County.

