Lewisberry Road reopens after overturned tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic

Lewisberry Road in Fairview Township has reopened after being closed for more than seven hours because of an overturned tractor-trailer near the Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass, according to a York County 911 supervisor.

The Fairview Township Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Interstate 83 near the Turnpike overpass at Lewisberry Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to York County 911.

The road reopened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer ran off the Turnpike overpass and crashed, authorities said.

“First arriving units found the driver self extricated,” fire officials said on Facebook. “There was a strong odor resembling paint. Crews investigated to determine the mixed load of materials involved.”

The trucking company is handling cleanup of the materials, fire officials said.

