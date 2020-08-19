Harrisburg officials investigating five early morning fires

Staff Report

The Harrisburg Fire Department was dispatched to five fires early Wednesday morning that officials say were intentionally set, WHTM-TV reported.

The first call came in at around 12:30 a.m. in the South Allison Hills area, and first responders stayed busy for hours after that.

An investigation is underway, but Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the blazes were intentionally set.

“We have several detectives trying to work this case for who is responsible for the carnage here in the hill,” Enterline said.

