York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 108 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 2,929, an increase of 22 over the day prior. There have been 41,719 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 1,353,987 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 735 additional cases, bringing the total to 125,579. About 79% of patients have recovered. There were also 31 additional deaths.

The statewide death toll now sits at 7,499.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were 21.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 775,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — and the death toll has hit 170,500.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.