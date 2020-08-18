York City street to close Wednesday and Thursday for repaving

South Penn Street in York City will be closed during the day Wednesday and Thursday for repaving work.

The Public Works Highway Bureau will perform the repaving work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m both days between the intersections of West Mason Avenue and West Market Street, according to a city news release.

The city is urging motorists to exercise caution in the area.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.