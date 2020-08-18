In soldier's memory: Dozens gather in Wrightsville for butterfly release to benefit suicide prevention

Dozens of people recently gathered on the lawn at the John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville to release butterflies during a benefit for suicide prevention.

The second annual butterfly release was held Sunday, hosted by the Bartz Brigade, a nonprofit organization named after Trent Bartz, a 20-year-old soldier who committed suicide Aug. 19, 2015.

Attendees could purchase a butterfly to release, either in honor of a friend or loved one or just in support of the prevention of suicide.

This year, several area students were the first recipients of the organization's Trent Bartz Foundation Scholarship Award: Lauren Zavatsky, a Spring Grove High School graduate attending York College; Carsyn Meckley, a South Western High School graduate attending McDaniel College; and Ansley Utter, a Kennard-Dale High School graduate attending Alvernia University.

Each student received a $1,200 scholarship.

The Bartz Brigade has several fundraising events coming up, including a special ruck by Trent Bartz's friend, Dean Lloyd, who will be hiking 22 miles from Susquehannock High School to Eastern York High School on Sept. 13. Lloyd will stop at each 1 mile mark and complete 22 push-ups in honor of the number of veterans who commit suicide each day. Lloyd will be completing the ruck wearing a bear costume.

The Trent 2020 Ruck for Suicide Prevention will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at Veterans Memorial Park. The ruck-run-walk event will feature food,

music, vendors, awards, and speakers, including keynote speaker, District Attorney Dave Sunday.

For more information visit: www.bartzbrigade.com