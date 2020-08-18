Dallastown band students told to self-quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Dallastown Area High School band students have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after possibly being exposed to a person with COVID-19 during the school's band camp.

“At this time all band-related activities have been postponed,” according to a news release.

More:York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19

More:York County district court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

More:You have to sign a COVID waiver to rent space in some York County municipalities' parks

Spokesperson Nicole Montgomery declined to say how many high school band students were quarantining.

The school district said in the release it was notified Saturday by the state Department of Health that students should be quarantined after coming into "close contact with a person deemed to be considered a probable case for COVID-19."

Dallastown schools are scheduled to open Sept. 8. The district is offering full in-person instruction and also has a hybrid option and a fully cyberschool option.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.