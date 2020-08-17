York County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in state

York County had 23 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the case total to 2,907 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 124,844, an increase of 384 cases since the day before. Because of a delay in reporting, new cases in Philadelphia County were not included and will be added to Tuesday's numbers.

About 79% of positive patients in the state have recovered.

There were no new deaths reported in the state, leaving the death toll at 7,468. York County's death toll remained at 105.

There have been 1,342,475 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 41,361 of whom reside in York County.

The number of positive patients who are ages 19-24 has increased "significantly" recently, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, nearly 10% of all positive patients have fallen into that age group. In the South-Central region of the state, that demographic comprises nearly 12% of all cases, up from 5% in April.

It was not immediately clear whether county-level demographic data is available.

"An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65," according to a Monday news release.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were 21.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 776,100 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — and the death toll has hit 170,000.

