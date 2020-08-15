SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Local obituaries for Saturday, August 15

York Dispatch
Obitis logo

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Abel, Gene

Ahrens, Barbara

Announcement, Jeffrey

Beever, Rodney

Bowers, Evanna

Boyer, Domenica

Cravens, Viola

Forry, Ronald

Gunnet, John

Hamilton, Kenneth

Haynes, Vivian

Heagy, Mildred

Hursh, Ferne

Lupse, John

McLane, Jay

McNair, Mildred

Polimeni, Dale

Rhoades, Donald

Ruppert, Judy

Singleton, Martha

Skelly, Barry

Stine, Romaine

Throne, James

Weaver, Frank

Williams, Kenneth

Yelle, Linda