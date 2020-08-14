York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 5 to Aug. 11:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected Aug. 11

Caribbean Choice, 1312 N. George St., North York

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The handwash sinks do not have water at a temperature of at least 100° F.

o The handwash sinks throughout the facility do not have single use towels, continuous towels or air drying devices.

o Food facility hot water heater is not producing hot water to supply any sinks at the time of this inspection.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sinks throughout the facility.

o The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 70° F, rather than not less than 110° F, as required.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Aug. 7

Byers Butterflake Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Char’d By Jay, Jackson Township

Jackson Square Vineyard @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Parlor Tricks, Jackson Township

The Olive Spout, Penn Township

Inspected Aug. 6

Aldus Brewing Company, Penn Township

Bair’s Den Restaurant & Lounge, Penn Township

Broadway Mini Mart, Hanover

Heritage Hills Golf Resort, Springettsbury Township

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Penn Township

Lions Pride Restaurant, York Township

Pinky’s BBQ, Penn Township

Three Arrows Coffee @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Inspected Aug. 5

Feuer BBQ/Parker Transportation, West Manheim Township

Giant Food, Fairview Township

Snow Wizard, Spring Grove

Wendy’s, Hanover

