York County COVID-19 death toll hits 105

York County had 5 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the death toll to 105 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case total also hit 2,801, an increase of 50 cases over the day prior. There have been 40,191 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 1,304,739 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 829 additional cases, bringing the total to 122,950. About 78% of positive patients have recovered. There were also 36 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,445.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:Grim milestone: COVID-19 deaths in York County reach 100

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania are as follows: according to the health department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were 20.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 760,300 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 167,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.