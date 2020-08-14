Springetts officials cancel Saturday in the Park

Springettsbury Township officials voted to cancel its Saturday in the Park event, citing ongoing concerns for COVID-19 as the reason.

The 4-1 vote on Thursday evening came after brief discussion from several supervisors who opposed the event from happening.

Saturday in the Park was originally slated for July 5 as part of the township's Fourth of July celebration. It was later moved to Sept. 26.

Chairperson Mark Swomley voted against the motion to cancel the event.

"I believe that we have a brand that is really well-received by not only Springettsbury Township but all of York County," said Supervisor Robert Cox. "I'd like to see the full-blown thing next year rather than try to do something lesser this year."

More:Springettsbury Twp. officials cancel summer concert series

Vice Chairperson George Dvoryak agreed with Cox, adding that difficulties with crowd control would add to ongoing struggles with hosting large township events.

Swomley disagreed.

"I think that our brand is more than just caving and doing nothing," he said. "That's my two cents."

Earlier in July, township officials voted to cancel its Sounds of Summer Concert Series citing potential liability issues and the handling of large crowd sizes.

Swomley and Supervisor Don Bishop voted against canceling the series.

The Summer Concert Series was planned to take place from Aug. 2 to Sept. 20.

