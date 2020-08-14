Downtown Inc reveals 20th annual award winners

Downtown Inc announced the winners of its 20th annual Downtown First Awards during a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

The awards recognize businesses, organizations, and people who have made a difference in downtown York through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources in eight categories.

More:Downtown Inc brings on board new 'hands on' director

The winners were:

Barley Snyder : Outstanding Large Business, sponsored by Susquehanna Real Estate LP;

: Outstanding Large Business, sponsored by Susquehanna Real Estate LP; Victrola Dance Hall : Outstanding Small Business, sponsored by Stock and Leader, Attorneys at Law;

: Outstanding Small Business, sponsored by Stock and Leader, Attorneys at Law; Wise Sauce : Outstanding New Business/Merchant, sponsored by York City Independent Restaurant Association;

: Outstanding New Business/Merchant, sponsored by York City Independent Restaurant Association; Pippi’s Pen Shoppe : Outstanding Merchant, sponsored by CGA Law Firm;

: Outstanding Merchant, sponsored by CGA Law Firm; The York County Food Bank : Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, sponsored by Met-Ed, a FirstEnergy Company;

: Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, sponsored by Met-Ed, a FirstEnergy Company; Penn Street Art Bridge on behalf of the York City Bomb Squad : Better York Appell Beautification Award, sponsored by Better York;

: Better York Appell Beautification Award, sponsored by Better York; Dr. Felicia Dennis : Outstanding Individual, sponsored by PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company;

: Outstanding Individual, sponsored by PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company; Arlette Morales and Tzipporah Goins: The Change Maker Award, sponsored by C.S. Davidson, Inc.

For the complete list of nominees and finalists, click here.