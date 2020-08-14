SUBSCRIBE NOW
Downtown Inc reveals 20th annual award winners

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Co-organizers Tzipporah Goins, left and Arlette Morales, both 17, and both of York City, speak as more than 1,000 gather for the York Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. It would be the second day of larger scale protests in the city following the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody on May 25. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Downtown Inc announced the winners of its 20th annual Downtown First Awards during a virtual ceremony Thursday night.  

The awards recognize businesses, organizations, and people who have made a difference in downtown York through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources in eight categories.

The winners were:

  • Barley Snyder: Outstanding Large Business, sponsored by Susquehanna Real Estate LP;
  • Victrola Dance Hall: Outstanding Small Business, sponsored by Stock and Leader, Attorneys at Law;
  • Wise Sauce: Outstanding New Business/Merchant, sponsored by York City Independent Restaurant Association;
  • Pippi’s Pen Shoppe: Outstanding Merchant, sponsored by CGA Law Firm;
  • The York County Food Bank: Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, sponsored by Met-Ed, a FirstEnergy Company;
  • Penn Street Art Bridge on behalf of the York City Bomb Squad: Better York Appell Beautification Award, sponsored by Better York;
  • Dr. Felicia Dennis: Outstanding Individual, sponsored by PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company;
  • Arlette Morales and Tzipporah Goins: The Change Maker Award, sponsored by C.S. Davidson, Inc.

