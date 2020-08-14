Downtown Inc reveals 20th annual award winners
Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Downtown Inc announced the winners of its 20th annual Downtown First Awards during a virtual ceremony Thursday night.
The awards recognize businesses, organizations, and people who have made a difference in downtown York through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources in eight categories.
The winners were:
- Barley Snyder: Outstanding Large Business, sponsored by Susquehanna Real Estate LP;
- Victrola Dance Hall: Outstanding Small Business, sponsored by Stock and Leader, Attorneys at Law;
- Wise Sauce: Outstanding New Business/Merchant, sponsored by York City Independent Restaurant Association;
- Pippi’s Pen Shoppe: Outstanding Merchant, sponsored by CGA Law Firm;
- The York County Food Bank: Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, sponsored by Met-Ed, a FirstEnergy Company;
- Penn Street Art Bridge on behalf of the York City Bomb Squad: Better York Appell Beautification Award, sponsored by Better York;
- Dr. Felicia Dennis: Outstanding Individual, sponsored by PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company;
- Arlette Morales and Tzipporah Goins: The Change Maker Award, sponsored by C.S. Davidson, Inc.
For the complete list of nominees and finalists, click here.