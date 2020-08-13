York County's COVID-19 death toll hits 100

York County's COVID-19 death toll hit 100 as of noon Thursday, an increase of three deaths linked to the disease since the day prior, the state Health Department reported.

The county also saw 71 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,751 since the outbreak began. There have been 39,746 patients in the county who have tested negative, about 3.1% of the total 1,288,873 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total increased to 122,121, a rise of 991 cases over the day prior. About 78% of positive patients have recovered. There were also 24 new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 7,409.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were 20.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 750,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 166,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.