State health department warns of COVID-19 contact tracing scams

The state Department of Health is warning Pennsylvania residents to be alert for COVID-19 contact tracing scams.

“Contact-tracing is vital in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want Pennsylvanians to be confident that if they receive a call from a contact-tracer that the call is legitimate,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release.

More:Pennsylvania to hire 1,000 additional coronavirus contact tracers

More:York County has 1 new death linked to COVID-19, 46 new cases

Health officials said a contact tracer may ask for:

Verification of your date of birth, address and additional phone numbers;

If you have already tested positive for COVID-19, they also may ask for the date and location of where you were tested.

A contact tracer will never ask for:

Your Social Security number, financial or bank account information, or personal details unrelated to COVID-19;

Photographs or videos;

Passwords, money or payment.

Older adults are more susceptible to the scam, health officials said. To verify whether an individual works as a contact tracer, call the state Department of Health at 1-877-PA HEALTH (724-3258).

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.