Flash flood watch issued for York County

A new day and another flash flood watch has been issued for York County.

The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern Pennsylvania once again, the weather service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain in areas that are already saturated.

“Just an inch of rain in one hour may be enough to cause flash flooding in the watch area,” the service reported.

Thursday’s forecast in York calls for cloudy skies, with high humidity and a high temperature near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

