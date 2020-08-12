York County SPCA closes spray/neuter clinic temporarily after employee exposed to COVID-19

The York County SPCA temporarily closed its spray/neuter clinic on Wednesday after an employee was exposed to another person with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We found this out last night and took immediate action,” spokesperson Kaila Young said Wednesday.

The exposed employee will undergo a self-quarantine period of 14 days, and the spray/neuter clinic will be disinfected.

More:Students at Penn State forced to sign 'extreme' COVID-19 liability waiver

More:York County nears 100 deaths linked to COVID-19, 43 new cases

“We are actually planning on staying closed until Sept. 1,” Young said. “We’re taking the two-week quarantine period, and the clinic also was supposed to be closed from Aug 24 to Aug. 31 for a separate reason.”

Surgeries have been put on hold at the clinic.

"Please rest assured that every effort will be made to reschedule these delayed surgery appointments as quickly as possible," officials said.

To reschedule your pet's appointment, contact Amy Gauer at agauer@ycspca.org.

The remainder of shelter operations, including adoptions, surrenders, animal enrichment and human service programs, will continue without disruption, officials said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.