York County nears 100 deaths linked to COVID-19, 43 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 97 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 2,680, an increase of 43 cases since the day prior. There have been 38,805 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, roughly 3.1% of the total 1,271,976 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 849 additional cases, pushing the total to 121,130. Roughly 78% of positive patients have recovered. There were also 33 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,385.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were 20.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 744,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 164,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.