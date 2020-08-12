Possibility of Trump acceptance speech in Gettysburg divides

Staff Report

Will he or won’t he?

That’s the big question in Gettysburg after President Donald Trump said Monday his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the historic battlefield or the White House.

Trump tweeted a decision for the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.

The National Park Service told WGAL-TV Monday it has received a lot of emails both for and against choosing Gettysburg.

"I don't see a problem with it at all. I think it's his choice. He is the president. He has that right," said Robert Werkhesier, of Bradford County.

"I would be very opposed to it. I am a registered Republican, but I do not think that the area of Gettysburg should be used in that way for a political purpose," said Don Rehner, of York County.

