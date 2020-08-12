New Freedom VFW slaps chaplain with cease-and-desist for criticizing evictions

The Veterans of Foreign War Post 7012 in New Freedom sent a a cease-and-desist order to a member after he criticized the organization over its plan to evict multiple tenets and raze its apartment buildings.

The order accused post chaplain Kyle Hopkins of "prejudice" and "disobedience" for speaking to the media about VFW's plan to evict six families from post-owned property.

Hopkins violated the organization's bylaws by speaking publicly about "private business" the letter states.

"Specifically, your comments to the press are prejudicial to good order and discipline of the Veterans of Foreign of the United States," the letter states. "Again, you are here-by ordered to cease all actions prejudicial to Post 7012 and its members."

Hopkins said he was shocked when he found the letter in his mailbox Wednesday, but said VFW's threats will not silence him.

"I cannot be part of an organization that treats people poorly," Hopkins told The York Dispatch on Wednesday. "If that means they are going to kick me out of the VFW because I choose to exercise my First Amendment rights, which supersedes their bylaws, then so be it."

According to a copy of the cease-and-desist letter obtained by The York Dispatch, Hopkins is accused of disobedience and disregard of organization bylaws, conducting prejudical behavior and divulging of private business with the intent of "embarrassing" the VFW. The letter is signed by post Capt. John Smith.

Leadership at VFW Post 7012 could not be reached Wednesday for comment. The organization has said the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision.

Hopkins is one of three New Freedom residents who organized a protest, scheduled at 3 p.m. on Saturday, against the VFW after six families received letters July 10 stating their leases would be terminated in October.

The notice to vacate would affect all occupants of three houses at West Main Street and North Third Street in New Freedom.

Though tenants were given 90 days to pack up and find another place to live, Dominique Svatey and four other renters all agreed during an interview Aug. 2 that it isn't enough time, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All residents are still required to pay monthly rent until the lease terminates on Oct. 15. Each resident pays at least $500 a month, including utilities.

The protest against VFW Post 7012 is slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday at the organization's building, located at 123 W. Main St.

