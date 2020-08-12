Flash flood watch issued for York County

A flash flood watch has been issued for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including York County.

The alert is in effect from noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern Pennsylvania in the vicinity of a stalling front, the NWS said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain in areas that have seen lots of rain recently.

“Only slightly more than 1 inch of rain in one hour may be necessary to cause flash flooding,” the weather service reported.

Wednesday’s forecast in York calls for mostly cloudy skies with high humidity and a high temperature of 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

