York County housing market makes slow rebound after slump

York County Realtors are starting to see a rebound in the housing market as sales saw a sharp boost in July.

Last month, 790 homes were sold in York County — a 32% increase compared with July 2019, when only 599 houses were sold, according to statistics provided by the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

Despite a boost for the month, overall sales for 2020 from January to July are down by 10%. So far this year only 3,282 homes have been sold, compared to 3,632 homes sold in the same period last year.

“The real estate market is going through unprecedented times," said RAYAC President Heather Kreiger.

Realtors continued to cite COVID-19 and Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order for the market decline, which paused in-person real estate work for nine weeks.

In May, RAYAC called on Wolf to reopen the real estate industry after April statistics showed York County's once-hot housing market had all but stalled amid the coronavirus shutdown.

An order from Wolf on May 19 permitted Realtors to resume in-person business.

Only Eastern York School District saw a decline in housing sales for July, while the rest of the districts in the county saw stagnant or positive growth.

Only 19 houses were sold in Eastern York, a 10% decrease compared with last July, when 21 houses were sold.

Housing sales are broken down by school district.

South Western experienced an unprecedented boost in home sales in July, with a 138% increase when compared with 2019, according to RAYAC's latest statistics.

Additional statistics provided by Kreiger highlight that houses were only on the market for a median of 10 days in July, giving the month the "fastest-moving" record in York County housing history.

The inventory of homes available for sale are also at "historically low levels," with 47% fewer homes available for sale as during the same time period last year, Kreiger added.

