York County has 1 new death linked to COVID-19, 46 new cases

York County had its 94th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, while 46 additional cases pushed the total to 2,637 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 120,281, an increase of 828 since the day before. About 77% of positive patients in the state have recovered. There were also 35 additional deaths, pushing the death toll to 7,352.

There have been 1,255,313 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 38,026 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were 20.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 737,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 163,500.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.