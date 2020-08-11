Lane shift will alter traffic on I-83 at Shrewsbury exit

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Interstate 83 at exit 4 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, PennDOT said.

Officials will shift southbound I-83 traffic between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday and northbound traffic between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles daily, according to a news release.

Construction crews are going to paint lines, set barriers and shift traffic to the outside lane and shoulder in preparation for construction of the interior sections of the I-83 bridge over Route 851, the Deer Creek culvert, and the left lanes and shoulders of the interstate.

Flaggers will assist in shifting traffic on Route 851 between I-83 and Mount Airy Road on Thursday night. This section of Route 851 averages more than 16,000 vehicles daily, the release said.

